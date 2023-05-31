2023 PA Fair Guide Now Available

HARRISBURG – Fair season has started across PA. If you’re looking to visit one of the state’s many fairs and festivals this coming summer, the 2023 PA Fair Guide is now available online. Published by the PA Department of Agriculture, the guide lists the dates, locations, and contact persons for more than 100 agriculture fairs and events scheduled this summer and fall in the Keystone State. To access the online 2023 PA Fair Guide, click on the picture below.

