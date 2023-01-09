2023 Bleed Blue Challenge Underway

LANCASTER COUNTY – A number of Lancaster County police departments are participating in the 2023 Bleed Blue Challenge. The Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center is working alongside local law enforcement to help maintain the blood supply in the county. This friendly competition between local police departments is held in an effort to increase blood donations, which are desperately needed. The department who generates the most donations now through February 28th is presented with a plaque that is passed on from the previous year’s winner to be displayed in their department. The participating Lancaster County police departments are East Hempfield, Lancaster City, Manheim Township, Manor Township, Millersville University, Mount Joy Borough, Northwest Regional, Pequea Township, Quarryville, Strasburg, and West Earl Township. Prospective donors can sign up to donate at LGHealth.org/giveblood.or by calling 717-544-0177. Last year’s winner was Quarryville with 189 units of blood donated on their behalf.