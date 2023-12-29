2023 Accomplishments By Shapiro/Davis

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Office has launched an interactive map and website to highlight progress and investments made in every county in the state since taking office. By reaching all communities across the Commonwealth, the investments will support Pennsylvanians by creating a stronger economy, safer and healthier communities, and better schools. Pennsylvanians have the option to select a county individually or a particular issue to see how much the Shapiro-Davis Administration has gotten done on that particular issue in 2023. The stars on the map represent the 37 counties that Gov. Shapiro and/or Lt. Gov. Davis have visited during the first year of their Administration.