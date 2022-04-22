2022 “State Of The Air” Report Released

LANCASTER – The 2022 “State of the Air” report, released by the American Lung Association, finds that the Lancaster metro area’s rankings all improved for some of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution. Lancaster County experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone in this year’s report. Lancaster was ranked as the 77th most polluted metro area for ozone pollution, which is better compared to its ranking of 72nd in last year’s report. The county again received a “C” grade for ozone pollution. Lancaster County’s short-term particle pollution again got worse in this year’s report, which means there were more unhealthy days, again earning an “F” grade. Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects, such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. You can see your area’s 2022 “State of the Air” report by clicking on the banner below.