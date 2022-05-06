2022 National Day Of Prayer Held Locally/Nationwide

LANCASTER – In tens of thousands of prayer gatherings across America and many taking place in our region, hearts and voices lifted praise to God and intercession for our cities, states, neighbors, families, and nation on the National Day of Prayer. The 2022 theme was “Exalt The Lord Who Has Established Us.” based on Colossians 2:6-7. A gathering was held at Lancaster Bible College with President Emeritus Dr. Peter Teague speaking to those attending. Teague said, “We gather in Jesus’ Name to seek His blessing and ask for His intervention in our lives and in the lives of this beautiful country we call the United States of America. We gather as proud and thankful citizens of our country being thankful for the freedoms we have.” In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the designation of the first Thursday in May as the annual observance for the National Day of Prayer.