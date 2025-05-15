2 Rescued Dogs In York Co

YORK – Two dogs were found tied to a tree back in a wooded area in the 1000 block of Lombard Rd in Windsor Twp, late afternoon May 14th. The property owner and adjacent neighbors stated the dogs did not belong to any of them and they have never seen them before. Both of these dogs appear to be very young pitbulls and in good health. One is a male and one is female. They both had collars on, but no identifying tags. They were also scanned for microchips, but none were found. Both dogs are very friendly and are currently being housed at our York County Regional Police Headquarters. They will be transported to the SPCA tomorrow during their normal business hours. If anyone has any information regarding the owner(s) of these dogs or this case, please contact us through Crimewatch. You may submit a tip anonymously.