$194 Million Investment In Water Infrastructure Projects Coming To 20 Counties Across The Commonwealth

HARRISBURG – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the investment of $194.3 million for 28 drinking water, wastewater, storm water and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The projects include replacing lead or other corrosive pipes, rehabilitating aging systems, upgrading service capabilities, extending service to more communities and reducing environmental contaminants through the compliance with current regulatory levels and agricultural Best Management Practices (BMP’s). The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener funds, Marcellus Legacy funds, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) stimulus funds, the federal grant awards to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments and the recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.