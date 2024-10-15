1-Seat Democrat Margin Has PA House Control Up For Grabs

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA voters will soon decide whether to keep Democrats in the majority in the state House and Republicans in control of the state Senate. The House is currently at 102 Democrats and 101 Republicans. In state House elections, it’s typical that only a couple dozen races are close enough to be competitive. Those include a handful in the Philadelphia suburbs along with others scattered around the state. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 28-to-22 majority. The partisan split has meant there hasn’t been much movement in the past couple of years on politically divisive legislation. PA’s first-term governor, Josh Shapiro, is a Democrat.