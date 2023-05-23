1-4-3 Day In PA Today

HARRISBURG – Today is 1-4-3 Day in PA. On the 143rd day of the year, May 23rd, the Keystone State will once again come together to honor one of the state’s most beloved sons, Fred Rogers and to encourage Pennsylvanians to spread kindness. Rogers regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “l love you” throughout his life and on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Whether it’s purchasing a gift card, writing a thank you note to someone, or simply taking a moment to be kind to yourself, the 5th annual 1-4-3 Day In PA is meant to inspire acts of kindness and gratitude. More information about 1-4-3 Day In PA can be found by clicking on the banner below.