1-4-3 Day In PA On Monday

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being called to once again share in acts of kindness in celebration of 1-4-3 Day on Monday, May 23. This is the fourth year for 1-4-3 Day, which was established in honor of PA’s native son, Fred Rogers, who regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I Love You” throughout his life and on his television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word: 1-4-3 and May 23 is the 143rd day of the year. Gov. Tom Wolf said, “We have continued to carry out the legacy of Fred Rogers through simple good deeds and kind words to our neighbors, friends, family, teachers, first responders, and strangers.” Pennsylvanians are also being reminded that it’s also a day to show kindness to oneself such as treating yourself to dessert, spending time with loved ones, going for a walk, or taking a few minutes to yourself.